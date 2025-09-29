Home / Royal

Prince Harry’s ‘constant controversy’ becomes major concern for King Charles

King Charles to 'not' reinstate estranged son Prince Harry as a working royal

King Charles has reportedly made it clear that Prince Harry won't be returning to his royal duties due to “constant controversy.”

As per RadarOnline.com, the 76-year-old British monarch "cannot afford” drama involving his estranged son.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, recently met his father, who's battling cancer, during a visit to the UK. Their first proper meeting, which lasted less than an hour, in 19 months took place at Clarence House.

A source told the media outlet, "Charles is resolute – Harry will not be reinstated as a working royal. The king feels his son represents the very opposite of the values he wants the crown to embody. Harry attracts constant controversy, and the monarchy cannot afford that."

Harry landed in multiple controversies after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 with Meghan Markle.

A few months ago, he was accused of bullying Sentebale chair Sophie Chandauka.

The insider added, "Being a working royal means total commitment. The king is convinced that letting Harry dip in and out would weaken the monarchy as a whole. Charles still values his bond with Harry as a father, but when it comes to royal duties, it simply can't happen.”

His Majesty seemingly believes that “monarchy has to come before personal emotions."

To note, Prince William is first in the line to the British throne.

