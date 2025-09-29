Home / Royal

Prince Harry helps King Charles rebuild bond with grandchildren during UK trip

The Duke of Sussex reunited with his estranged father, King Charles, during his trip to UK earlier this month

  By Fatima Hassan
Prince Harry has reportedly won the heart of King Charles by helping to bring his estranged children closer during his recent trip to the United Kingdom. 

The Duke of Sussex not only reunited with his estranged father earlier this month but also made an effort to rekindle the long-lost bond between His Majesty and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whom he shares with his wife, Meghan Markle.

According to The Mirror, Harry brought a thoughtful present from California for the 76-year-old British monarch that seemingly forced him to meet his estranged grandchildren.

The 41-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family gifted a photograph of his children to the King.

However, it was previously reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were included in the customised frame – but now the Duke’s spokesperson revealed that there are only photos of the royal kids.

"Recent reporting of the Duke's view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false, the quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son," Harry’s representative added.

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry arrived at Clarence House on September 8, where he spent an hour with his father, King Charles.

For those unaware, the youngest son of the monarch travelled to the UK without his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and his wife, Meghan Markle.

