Prince Albert wraps up cycling championships without Princess Charlene  

The Monaco Royal Family shared Prince Albert's new appearance at the launch event of the 2025 Road Cycling World Championships.
On Saturday, September 27, the 67-year-old ruler of the principality of Monaco attended the final event of the championship in the absence of his wife, Princess Charlene.
The Royal Family released exclusive glimpses of the royal event on their official Instagram account, showing His Serene Highness (S.A.S) posing alongside the participants and the organizing team for the pictures.
"During the visit of S.A.S. the Prince to Rwanda, in His presence, officially launched the final event of the Kigali Road Cycling World Championships 2025, women's and men's elite categories," the Prince’s office stated in the caption.
They continued, "On Saturday, the ceremony was held in the presence of Mr David LAPPARTIENT, President of UCI, with Mr Nelly MUKAZAYIRE, Minister of Sports, and Mr Rwego NGARAMBE, Secretary of State. S.A.S. the Prince attended the protocol ceremony of the women's event, where he was invited by UCI to present the medals on the podium, including the gold to Canadian Magdeleine VALLI.RES."
Prince Albert II, who tied the knot with Princess Charlene in 2011, also made a surprise appearance at the official launch ceremony of the Carlos Takam Academy in Kigali.
For those unaware, the academy is a centre dedicated to the sports and educational training of African youth, founded by former boxing champion Carlos Takam, close to the principality.
Prince Albert II is the 32nd hereditary ruler of the principality of Monaco and the only son of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and Grace Kelly, a former actress.