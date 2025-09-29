Home / Royal

Prince Albert wraps up cycling championships without Princess Charlene

His Serene Highness attends the final event of the 2025 road cycling championships without wife Princess Charlene

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince Albert wraps up cycling championships without Princess Charlene
Prince Albert wraps up cycling championships without Princess Charlene  

The Monaco Royal Family shared Prince Albert's new appearance at the launch event of the 2025 Road Cycling World Championships. 

On Saturday, September 27, the 67-year-old ruler of the principality of Monaco attended the final event of the championship in the absence of his wife, Princess Charlene.

The Royal Family released exclusive glimpses of the royal event on their official Instagram account, showing His Serene Highness (S.A.S) posing alongside the participants and the organizing team for the pictures.

"During the visit of S.A.S. the Prince to Rwanda, in His presence, officially launched the final event of the Kigali Road Cycling World Championships 2025, women's and men's elite categories," the Prince’s office stated in the caption.

They continued, "On Saturday, the ceremony was held in the presence of Mr David LAPPARTIENT, President of UCI, with Mr Nelly MUKAZAYIRE, Minister of Sports, and Mr Rwego NGARAMBE, Secretary of State. S.A.S. the Prince attended the protocol ceremony of the women's event, where he was invited by UCI to present the medals on the podium, including the gold to Canadian Magdeleine VALLI.RES."

Prince Albert II, who tied the knot with Princess Charlene in 2011, also made a surprise appearance at the official launch ceremony of the Carlos Takam Academy in Kigali.

For those unaware, the academy is a centre dedicated to the sports and educational training of African youth, founded by former boxing champion Carlos Takam, close to the principality. 

Prince Albert II is the 32nd hereditary ruler of the principality of Monaco and the only son of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and Grace Kelly, a former actress.   

You Might Like:

Grand Duke and Duchess honour key cause days before Henri' abdication

Grand Duke and Duchess honour key cause days before Henri' abdication
The Grand Duke Henri is set to transfer the Luxembourg throne to his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, on October 3

Royal Family announces short Rome trip for rarely seen member

Royal Family announces short Rome trip for rarely seen member
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark set to visit Rome for a two-day visit to attend an award ceremoeny

Prince Andrew faces fresh charity setback after Epstein leak

Prince Andrew faces fresh charity setback after Epstein leak
The Duke of York allegedly flew on the paedophile's private jet while he was in the US in 2000

Royal Family honours Prince Edward as he marks big milestone in County Durham

Royal Family honours Prince Edward as he marks big milestone in County Durham
Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on Prince Edward amid ongoing family crisis

Prince Harry’s ‘constant controversy’ becomes major concern for King Charles

Prince Harry’s ‘constant controversy’ becomes major concern for King Charles
King Charles to 'not' reinstate estranged son Prince Harry as a working royal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in limbo after King Charles' harsh blow to Sarah, Andrew

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in limbo after King Charles' harsh blow to Sarah, Andrew
King Charles gives new tension to Princess Eugenie, Beatrice with shocking demand to Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew

Prince William, Kate spark fury over huge 'no-go zone' around 'forever home'

Prince William, Kate spark fury over huge 'no-go zone' around 'forever home'
The Prince and Princess of Wales are planning to move to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park by Christmas

Australian Prime Minister takes big decision after meeting King Charles

Australian Prime Minister takes big decision after meeting King Charles
King Charles hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon at Balmoral Castle

Kensington Palace shares major update about Kate Middleton’s upcoming visit

Kensington Palace shares major update about Kate Middleton’s upcoming visit
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is set to undertake a special royal engagement in the coming days

Meghan Markle’s podcast receives nomination for prestigious award

Meghan Markle’s podcast receives nomination for prestigious award
The Duchess of Sussex’s ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ podcast earns major nomination

King Willem, Queen Máxima hail Dutch wins at 2025 World Rowing Championship

King Willem, Queen Máxima hail Dutch wins at 2025 World Rowing Championship
The Netherlands’ King and Queen release congratulatory message for the Dutch athletes who triumphed at 2025 World Rowing Championship

Princess Kate, Prince William treat kids to magical new 'Harry Potter' set visit

Princess Kate, Prince William treat kids to magical new 'Harry Potter' set visit
The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out at an arranged visit to the set of the new 'Harry Potter' series