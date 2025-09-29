Prince Andrew faces fresh charity setback after Epstein leak

Prince Andrew has come face-to-face with another setback following the bombshell revelation of fresh Epstein files.
The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), a British charity working to end child abuse, has put an obvious distance with the Duke of York after it came to light that he stayed with Jeffrey Epstein while promoting the organisation in the US.
In the newly leaked Epstein documents, it was unveiled that the Duke visited the disgraced financier in Palm Beach, Florida, while visiting New York on a taxpayer-funded trip.
The Prince went on the May 2000 trip to promote a £250 million fundraising campaign for the NSPCC.
However, he seemingly breached the royal travel guidelines by flying to Palm Beach on May 12 on the paedophile's private jet with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, according to The Observer.
On Sunday, September 28, a rep for the charity noted, "Prince Andrew was a patron of the NSPCC Full Stop campaign, which ended in 2009. The NSPCC is appalled at the crimes committed by the now-deceased financier, Jeffrey Epstein."
"The charity would not typically be involved in arranging a Royal family members' travel or overnight accommodation for an NSPCC event," they added.
A ledger reportedly records someone referred to only as "Andrew" receiving a $200 massage at Epstein's Floridian mansion.
According to Court Circular, the Duke of York flew to New York on May 11 to attend an NSPCC reception; however, the next entry on the official record of the Royal family's duties states that he returned to London on May 15.
He had been helping to raise money for the Full Stop Campaign during the visit.
While it has been more than 15 years since the Duke was an NSPCC patron, the charity had to publicly distance itself from him when he referenced it in his infamous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.
The Duke said that his connection to the charity meant "knew what to look for" if children were being abused but "never saw them [signs]”"when visiting Epstein.
Elsewhere, sources have revealed that the Duke and Duchess of York might not be welcome at the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations, following another Epstein scandal .
Earlier this month, Sarah, the Duchess of York, returned to the headlines after a 2011 email to Epstein emerged where she referred the sex offender as "supreme friend" and apologised for her public criticism of him.