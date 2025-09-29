Royal Family honours Prince Edward as he marks big milestone in County Durham

King Charles has honoured brother Prince Edward as he marked special milestone after Japan tour.
Just days after a successful state visit to Japan, The Duke of Edinburgh celebrated a special moment during his solo appearance in County Durham, last week.
As per a heartfelt update shared on Royal Family's official Instagram account, Edward visited County Durham to mark the 200th anniversary of the first public passenger train journey on September 27.
"This trip of 26 miles led to the birth of the modern railway as we know it today," added in the description shared alongside a slew of photos of the duke on the train.
The Instagram post, which saw the husband of Duchess Sophie interacting with the railway officials and staff, was further captioned, "The first public journey on the S&DR took place on 27 September 1825 from Shildon to Stockton, via Darlington. The locomotive ‘Locomotion No. 1’ pulled several waggons of coal and goods, and a carriage called Experiment carrying the world’s first fare-paying passengers to take a journey driven by a steam locomotive."
"During the visit, His Royal Highness travelled onboard a replica of Locomotion 1 alongside Sir Tim Laurence in his role as Chair of the Science Museum Group, toured museum exhibitions celebrating the rail industry and met locals involved with the railway," it added.