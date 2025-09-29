Grand Duke and Duchess honour key cause days before Henri' abdication

The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg presented milestone honours to individuals for their contribution in fighting sexual violence against women, just days before Henri's abdication is scheduled.
Over the weekend, their Royal Highnesses awarded the Order of Civil and Military Merit of Adolphe de Nassau to four key figures.
On Monday, September 29, the official Instagram of Luxembourg's Royal Family shared a carousel of clicks from the ceremony.
At Berg Castle, the individuals who were recognised for their commitment to combating sexual violence against women included Dr Denis Mukwege, Nobel Peace Prize laureate (2018), renowned Congolese gynaecologist and human rights advocate, known globally for his tireless work supporting survivors of sexual violence in conflict zones.
The second person to receive the honour was Chékéba Hachemi, a Franco-Afghan women's rights activist, who co-founded the Stand Speak Rise Up! alongside the Grand Duchess.
She has been a leading voice in advancing the rights and protection of women worldwide.
Elisabeth Nicoli, a Lawyer and a feminist activist within the Women’s Liberation Movement (MLF), who co-presided over the Alliance of Women for Democracy, was the third recipient of the award. She is also an active member of Stand Speak Rise Up!.
Philippe Peyrat, General Delegate of the ENGIE Foundation, recognised for his organisation's efforts in supporting initiatives that protect and empower women affected by sexual violence, was the fourth honouree of the evening.
The occasion highlighted Luxembourg's continued commitment to supporting survivors of sexual violence and honouring those who dedicate their lives to the cause.
Moreover, the award ceremony took place just days before Grand Duke Henri is set to formally transfer the Luxembourg throne to his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, on October 3, 2025, after 25 years of service.