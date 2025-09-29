Prince William welcomes Crown Prince of Kuwait on behalf of King Charles 

Prince William has warmly welcomed Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on behalf of his father, King Charles.
On Monday, September 29, the Kensington Palace released a delightful video on their official Instagram account, showing the Prince of Wales meeting with His Highness at Windsor Castle.
"Welcoming The Crown Prince of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah to Windsor today," they stated in the caption.
During the prestigious event, Sheikh Al-Sabah requested the future King to convey their greetings to King Charles III, as he was unable to welcome their royal guests.
They also discussed the bilateral and historic ties between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing cooperation.
Notably, in addition to Prince William and Sheikh Sabah, the meeting was also attended by the Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), Sheikh Dr Meshaal Jabar Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the Ambassador of Kuwait to the UK, Bader Abdullah Al-Munaikh.
For the unversed, the next heir to the British throne last visited Kuwait in December 2019, without his wife, Kate Middleton.
At the time, Prince William also paid a visit to Oman and other Middle East countries.