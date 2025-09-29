King Felipe VI returns to royal duties after two-day family trip to Navarre 

King Felipe has stepped out for the first time after concluding his two-day family trip to Navarre.
The 57-year-old Spanish monarch was invited by the former High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, for a special conference on Monday, September 29, 2025.
In the new outing, His Majesty beamed as he took the stage to deliver a powerful speech regarding the Military Framework and Chiefs of Defence.
Shortly after the royal event, the Spanish Royal Family turned to its official Instagram account to share glimpses of the event.
“Earlier in the morning, the King attended the conference given by Josep Borrell, former High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and former Vice-President of the Commission for a Stronger Europe in the World, in the framework of the "Military Framework-Chiefs of Defence,” they stated the caption.
They continued, :Following this, the King presided over the commemoration of the XXVth anniversary of the New Economy Forum at the Royal Theatre and presented the Forum Europe 2025 award to the President of the European Council, António Costa."
"This Award is not only the recognition of a person’s brilliant and outstanding career; it is also the responsibility he holds today. Because in these complex times, it is so important to recognise individual contributions as well as the value of institutions," the King expressed in his speech.
This appearance of King Felipe VI comes shortly after he travelled to Navarre alongside his wife, Queen Letizia and her daughter, Princess Leonor, on Friday, September 26.
During their royal trip, they honored the monarchs of Navarre, whose remains are preserved in a neo-Gothic oak box placed along one of the church's side chapels.