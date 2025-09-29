Royal Family announces short Rome trip for rarely seen member

Danish Royal Family has announced a short trip of a rarely seen royal.
On Monday, September 29, the Palace shared that Queen Margrethe is set to visit Rome from October 24 to 25 to attend a special event.
As per the announcement, “On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Queen Margrethe's Rome Prize, H.M. Queen Margrethe will visit Rome and participate in the award ceremony on 24 October at the Danish Institute of Science and the Arts in Rome.”
Queen Margrethe will participate in a program focusing on archaeology, art history and architecture on the last day of her visit.
The Queen Margrethe's Rome Prize was established in 2015 by the Carlsberg Foundation on the occasion of Queen Margrethe's 75th birthday and is awarded each year to a person, group or institution that has made a special contribution to culture, science or communication with a connection to Italy.
“Queen Margrethe's Rome Prize builds on the tradition behind the Princess Margrethe's Scholarship (established in 1958) and is a celebration of Queen Margrethe's many years of engagement in culture and science - especially in relation to Rome and Italy,” the statement further read.
Queen Margrethe has been patron of the Institute for Science and Art in Rome since 2011. She previously visited the institute in 2017 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Institute's building.