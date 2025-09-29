Home / Royal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in limbo after King Charles' harsh blow to Sarah, Andrew

King Charles gives new tension to Princess Eugenie, Beatrice with shocking demand to Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew

  By Riba Shaikh
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly stuck in a new dilemma as King Charles has made a harsh decision for Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew amid Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

The York sisters are believed to have landed in a difficult position ever since the Duke and Duchess of York have been asked to stay out of future Royal engagements, in the wake of huge backlash after Fergie's "apology" email to the late pedophile.

Exclusively speaking to Daily Mail, royal author Mr Dampier claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie stuck in a limbo as they will have to make a tough choice on whether they should join their uncle for this year's Christmas at Sandringham, if their parents aren't included.

"If it turns out they are not invited, or decide themselves not to go, then it makes it very difficult for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie," Dampier told the outlet.

He continued, "They may feel it would be unfair of them to go when their parents aren’t there and it simply rubs salt in their wounds."

"The King has a soft spot for both Beatrice and Eugenie and feels sorry for the situation they are in. So it’s a real dilemma for him and one he could do without," he added.

Discussing Prince William's preference about the presence of the York sisters during Royal Family's Christmas celebrations, he suggested that the future king would want the sister-duo to be in Sandringham.

"He does have a good relationship with his cousins," added the royal author.

This update comes just a day after an inside source revealed to The Sunday Times that "this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions."

York family's trouble increased earlier this month when a old email of Sarah to Jeffrey resurfaced where she referred to him as her "supreme friend"

