Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry's wild claims about aides

Royal Family's feelings over Prince Harry's shocking claims against Palace courtiers have been revealed.
Last week, a spokesperson on behalf of The Duke of Sussex sparked quite the controversy with their statement that people inside Palace are trying to “sabotage” reconciliation between Charles and Harry.
The official statement from Sussexes was released to debunk The Sun’s report that the duke and king’s recent reunion at the Clarence House left Harry feeling like he was being treated as an official visitor, rather than family.
Responding on behalf of Harry, the spokesperson said that the claims were "pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son".
Now a well-placed source has set the record the straight while highlighting the role of Charles aides in mending ties between the father-son duo.
A palace insider noted, “The reality is that senior aides have been working privately to improve what is an important family relationship.”
“Such public pronouncements only serve to make that endeavour more difficult,” they added.