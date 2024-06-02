Royal

Kate Middleton maintains flexible schedule as King Charles returns to work

  June 02, 2024
As King Charles resumes his royal duties, the spotlight remains on Princess Kate, with royal insiders asserting that she "should not be held to a timetable."

The Princess of Wales has not made any public engagements in 2024, after her abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

According to royal scholar Gareth Russell, Kate's health concerns are not comparable to King Charles' illness.

He said: "I think it's very important to remember that every case of serious illness, particularly every case of cancer, is different and that every patient is entitled to privacy when they request it.

The author added, "Also, not to be held to a timetable that really works for another cancer sufferer.”

Rusell continued, "So I don't think there's any way that we can correlate the Princess of Wales's treatment and journey with cancer in the same way we can with her father-in-law's.

He further noted, "Every cancer patient's journey will be different for each one of them."

To note, this statement came over the heels of a recent "out and about" report on Princess Kate amid her recovery, but Kensington Palace has not verified this.’

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to rugby player Rob Burrow’s demise
Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance on King Charles’ insistence
King Charles gifts Princess Beatrice first official public duty
King Charles has locked Prince Andrew ‘in dark room’, friend confirms
King Charles exchanges beekeeping tips with David Beckham
King Charles taps David Beckham for new royal ambassadorship
Prince Harry branded ‘idiot’ in scathing attack from John Lennon’s son
Jordan's princess Rajwa displays growing baby bump on her wedding anniversary
King Charles to be free of ‘constant danger’ this summer
King Charles ‘shocked’ by D-Day veteran’s story at ‘surprise’ visit
Queen Elizabeth getting excited for winning £16 at horse race revealed
King Charles threatens to disown Prince Andrew for not leaving property