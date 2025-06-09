Duchess Sophie urges action to end violence in war zones ahead of key summit  

Duchess Sophie recently drew attention to sexual violence before marking the 2025 International Day to End Sexual Violence in Conflict.
The Duchess of Edinburgh made a rare public appearance at the United Kingdom’s first exhibition titled Unsilenced: Sexual Violence in Conflict on Wednesday, June 4th, in the Imperial War Museum, London.
During her surprise tour, she highlighted the issue of an increasing number of sexual violence cases in war zones, stating, "It doesn't seem to stop" before expressing her desire, to "get less."
Prince Edward’s wife said that "the stories never get any easier and they never change," as she recounted her experience of traveling to conflict zones worldwide.
"We have to help people to understand that they [victims] are not the ones who have the shame they are not the ones whose lives should be destroyed," Sophie added.
According to GB News, Sophie has visited Kosovo, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Chad to meet rape survivors and their children a few years ago.
When did Duchess Sophie visit Ukraine war zone?
In October 2024, she became the first Royal family member to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.
The mom-of-two also appreciated the exhibition organizers for publicly raising awareness regarding the crucial problem.
What is International Day to End Sexual Violence in Conflict
This visit of the Duchess Sophie comes before her upcoming travel to visit the rape and sexual abuse survivors to mark the International Day to End Sexual Violence in Conflict.
The prestigious event will be celebrated worldwide on Thursday, June 19.