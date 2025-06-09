Royal

King Charles’ most controversial decisions after taking over throne

Let's take a look at King Charles' top three most controversial decisions after taking over the British throne

  • by Hafsa Noor
  • |


After Queen Elizabeth II died three years ago, King Charles (who was Prince of Wales at that time) not only took over the throne but also inherited the responsibility of a portfolio of royal residences.

After his coronation, the British monarch made some controversial decisions regarding his royal homes.

Let’s take a look at top three debatable decisions of His Majesty.

King Charles' plan to open Balmoral for visitors:

In 2024, King Charles announced to open Balmoral to members of the public for the first time.

His announcement, which was released on social media, read, "Journey through history, from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's purchase of the Balmoral Estate to the present day. You’ll have the rare opportunity to view a selection of rooms within the Castle that are still used by Their Majesties The King and Queen, as well as other members of the Royal Family.”

Charles’ decision to open royal residency for common public was controversial according to tabloids since the late Queen preferred to keep the residence for private use.

King Charles’ decision to not live in Buckingham Palace yet:

Even though the Queen Elizabeth II kept Buckingham Palace as her main London base but King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla decided to stay at their existing home of Clarence House.

Fee for Windsor Castle entry:

In 2024, King Charles announced that visitors to her Windsor Castle estate would now have to pay for tickets, ending a previous policy that allowed free access.

King Abdullah celebrates 26th accession to Throne Day
King Abdullah celebrates 26th accession to Throne Day
The King of Jordan receives heartfelt wishes from UAE leaders on accession to the Throne Day
Princess Eugenie echoes Prince William’s mission in personal statement
Princess Eugenie echoes Prince William’s mission in personal statement
Princess Eugenie issues a heartfelt message to celebrate World Oceans Day
Meghan Markle takes As Ever brand to new heights with expansion plans
Meghan Markle takes As Ever brand to new heights with expansion plans
The Duchess of Sussex eyes further growth of her lifestyle brand As Ever
Princess Charlene, Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte celebrate major event
Princess Charlene, Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte celebrate major event
Princess Charlene of Monaco issues personal statement after joint appearance with Madame Brigitte Macron
Prince William shares video message after attending high-profile event
Prince William shares video message after attending high-profile event
The Prince of Wales gives nod to Earthshot Finalists during Monaco trip
Princess Anne leaves MBE recipient mesmerised at Windsor Castle event
Princess Anne leaves MBE recipient mesmerised at Windsor Castle event
The Princess Royal performed key duty on the recommendation of King Charles
How much Meghan Markle spent on Princess Lilibet's fourth?
How much Meghan Markle spent on Princess Lilibet's fourth?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter Princess Lilibet turned four in June 2025
Prince William makes powerful call to action during emotional speech
Prince William makes powerful call to action during emotional speech
The Prince of Wales takes centre stage at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum
Prince William breaks silence after attending key event without Kate
Prince William breaks silence after attending key event without Kate
Prince William releases first statement after meeting Prince Albert at Blue Economy and Finance Forum
Meghan Markle finally reacts to backlash on viral twerking video
Meghan Markle finally reacts to backlash on viral twerking video
The Duchess of Sussex 'doesn’t care about the haters in Britain calling her vulgar'
Prince William joins Prince Albert at Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco
Prince William joins Prince Albert at Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco
The Prince of Wales arrives in Monaco to attend the 2025 Blue Economy and Finance Forum on World Oceans Day
Princess Charlene enjoys private stroll with President Emmanuel Macron’s wife
Princess Charlene enjoys private stroll with President Emmanuel Macron’s wife
Monaco’s Princess Charlene bonds with France’s First Lady Madame Brigitte Macron during a private Palace garden stroll