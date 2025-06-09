King Charles’ most controversial decisions after taking over throne

After Queen Elizabeth II died three years ago, King Charles (who was Prince of Wales at that time) not only took over the throne but also inherited the responsibility of a portfolio of royal residences.
After his coronation, the British monarch made some controversial decisions regarding his royal homes.
Let’s take a look at top three debatable decisions of His Majesty.
King Charles' plan to open Balmoral for visitors:
In 2024, King Charles announced to open Balmoral to members of the public for the first time.
His announcement, which was released on social media, read, "Journey through history, from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's purchase of the Balmoral Estate to the present day. You’ll have the rare opportunity to view a selection of rooms within the Castle that are still used by Their Majesties The King and Queen, as well as other members of the Royal Family.”
Charles’ decision to open royal residency for common public was controversial according to tabloids since the late Queen preferred to keep the residence for private use.
King Charles’ decision to not live in Buckingham Palace yet:
Even though the Queen Elizabeth II kept Buckingham Palace as her main London base but King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla decided to stay at their existing home of Clarence House.
Fee for Windsor Castle entry:
In 2024, King Charles announced that visitors to her Windsor Castle estate would now have to pay for tickets, ending a previous policy that allowed free access.