Meghan Markle's milestone celebration coincides with key Royal event

Meghan Markle will be celebrating a major milestone in Los Angeles on the night when British Royals are expected to step out for Trooping the Colour.

The Duchess of Sussex will be the guest of honour at a museum's Night of Wonder in the US on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Meghan will be recognised for her work in supporting community growth and expanding opportunities, especially for marginalised groups.

Along with that, the mom-of-two is scheduled to give a speech during the event.

The function will take place at the Museum of Natural History in LA, California, where the Suits alum has been residing with her husband and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for the last five years.

Moreover, it has not been confirmed if Prince Harry will join his wife at the black-tie event.

On the same day, the British Royal Family will be making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour to celebrate the King's official birthday.

About Trooping the Colour

Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign.

While King Charles' actual birthday falls on November 14, official celebrations always take place in summers.

The event dates back to the 17th century and became an annual celebration to mark the sovereign's official birthday under King George III in the 18th century.

