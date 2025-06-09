King Charles visits Lancaster Castle in first post-coronation appearance  

King Charles III visited the Lancaster Castle for the first time after being crowned.
The 76-year-old King, who is also the Duke of Lancaster, has received a "wonderful welcome" during his key royal visit.
On Monday, June 9th, the Royal Family turned to their official Instagram Stories to share the exclusive glimpse into His Majesty’s key tour to Lancaster.
In the heartwarming footage, several Lancashire children holding the United Kingdom’s flags while waiting for the monarch outside the Castle.
"A wonderful welcome in Lancaster!" they penned a heartfelt caption over the moving clip.
What safety measures arranged by Lancashire Police?
As reported by BBC, Lancashire Police arranged safety measures before the arrival of the King, blocking roads to avoid mishaps from huge crowds during his high-profile welcome.
Why King Charles visits Lancashire Castle?
During his esteemed royal engagement, the father-of-two will receive the keys to the Castle in front of the John O'Gaunt gateway as part of their tradition.
The Castle’s infrastructure was built by Charles’ late great-grandfather, Henry IV, in the 15th century as part of the castle defenses and includes a statue of his father, John of Gaunt, a key figure in the history of the Duchy of Lancaster.
In the ceremony, Pam Barker, DL Constable of the Castle, will officially present His Majesty with the key.
Shortly after the traditional event, King Charles III is also expected to meet with local business representatives.
As of now, it remains unclear whether King Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, joined him for the official visit to the Lancashire Castle.