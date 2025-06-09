Princess Eugenie echoes Prince William’s mission in personal statement

Princess Eugenie has seemingly tried to reinforce Prince William’s mission through her personal statement.
On June 8, the Princess of York released a heartfelt message on World Oceans Day, the same day William highlighted environment issues during his appearance at the Monaco’s Blue Economy and Finance Forum.
Her statement read, “The ocean is the greatest wonder of the world. Celebrating @unworldoceansday today and everday @oceanic.global #worldoceansday”
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter, who is 12th in line to the British throne, share same passion for climate change as her cousin, the Prince of Wales.
William said at the forum, "We come together today united by our deep connection to the ocean and our concern for its safety. For many of us, it is a place where some of our happiest memories are made.”
Princess Eugenie shares intimate family moments:
Along with a message World Oceans Day, Princess Eugenie also posted adorable pictures of her kids.
In one frame, she can be seeing enjoying fresh sea waves with sons; August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank
The last picture featured her youngest son Ernest enjoying a stroll alongside seashore.
On the work front, the Princess of York has teamed up with The King's Foundation's new 35 under 35 network as a mentor last month.