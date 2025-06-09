Prince William rubs shoulder with Prince Albert of Monaco for World Oceans Day 

Prince William reunited with Prince Albert of Monaco to celebrate the 2025 International Ocean Day during the key event.
The 67-year-old Prince of Monaco organized the Blue Economy and Finance Forum on Sunday, June 8th, to draw attention to the importance of the sea and Ocean.
On Monday, June 9th, the Prince of Wales turned to his official Instagram handle to share a significant video message reflecting his passion for Mother Nature.
In the footage, the future monarch was heard saying, "We come together today, united by our deep connection to the ocean and our concern for its safety."
"The truth is that healthy oceans are essential to all life on earth and today they need our help. This challenge is like none that we have faced before but I remain an optimist I believe urgency and optimism have the power to bring about the action needed to change the course of history," William stated in his historic speech at the forum.
During the forum, several business leaders, government representatives, multilateral institutions, and stakeholders attended the major event, showing their commitment to restoring the health of the oceans.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's passion for Mother Nature:
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been showing their unwavering support and passion towards Mother Nature since the Princess of Wales’ announced her remission from cancer.
In September 2024, she shared that she had completed chemotherapy and was focused on staying cancer-free and returning to work.
After the major announcement, Kate revealed that Mother Nature helped her during the healing process.