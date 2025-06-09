Royal

Prince William rubs shoulder with Prince Albert of Monaco for World Oceans Day

The Prince of Wales attended esteemed royal event organized by Prince Albert of Monaco on World Ocean Day

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Prince William rubs shoulder with Prince Albert of Monaco for World Oceans Day 

Prince William reunited with Prince Albert of Monaco to celebrate the 2025 International Ocean Day during the key event. 

The 67-year-old Prince of Monaco organized the Blue Economy and Finance Forum on Sunday, June 8th, to draw attention to the importance of the sea and Ocean.

On Monday, June 9th, the Prince of Wales turned to his official Instagram handle to share a significant video message reflecting his passion for Mother Nature.

In the footage, the future monarch was heard saying, "We come together today, united by our deep connection to the ocean and our concern for its safety."

"The truth is that healthy oceans are essential to all life on earth and today they need our help. This challenge is like none that we have faced before but I remain an optimist I believe urgency and optimism have the power to bring about the action needed to change the course of history," William stated in his historic speech at the forum.

During the forum, several business leaders, government representatives, multilateral institutions, and stakeholders attended the major event, showing their commitment to restoring the health of the oceans.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's passion for Mother Nature: 

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been showing their unwavering support and passion towards Mother Nature since the Princess of Wales’ announced her remission from cancer. 

In September 2024, she shared that she had completed chemotherapy and was focused on staying cancer-free and returning to work.

After the major announcement, Kate revealed that Mother Nature helped her during the healing process.   

King Charles inaugurates Whitewell Woodland Garden during Lancashire tour
King Charles inaugurates Whitewell Woodland Garden during Lancashire tour
The 76-year-old monarch made surprise visit to the Lancashire Castle earlier this week
King Charles takes part in traditional ceremony during royal Lancashire tour
King Charles takes part in traditional ceremony during royal Lancashire tour
His Majesty arrived in Lancaster Castle earlier this week for key royal engagement
King Charles visits Lancaster Castle in first post-coronation appearance
King Charles visits Lancaster Castle in first post-coronation appearance
The 76-year-old made surprise visit to Lancashire Castle earlier this week
Duchess Sophie urges action to end violence in war zones ahead of key summit
Duchess Sophie urges action to end violence in war zones ahead of key summit
The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Imperial War Museum in London last week
Meghan Markle's milestone celebration coincides with key Royal event
Meghan Markle's milestone celebration coincides with key Royal event
The British Royal Family and Meghan Markle set to mark major events on the same day
King Charles’ most controversial decisions after taking over throne
King Charles’ most controversial decisions after taking over throne
Let's take a look at King Charles' top three most controversial decisions after taking over the British throne
King Abdullah celebrates 26th accession to Throne Day
King Abdullah celebrates 26th accession to Throne Day
The King of Jordan receives heartfelt wishes from UAE leaders on accession to the Throne Day
Princess Eugenie echoes Prince William’s mission in personal statement
Princess Eugenie echoes Prince William’s mission in personal statement
Princess Eugenie issues a heartfelt message to celebrate World Oceans Day
Meghan Markle takes As Ever brand to new heights with expansion plans
Meghan Markle takes As Ever brand to new heights with expansion plans
The Duchess of Sussex eyes further growth of her lifestyle brand As Ever
Princess Charlene, Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte celebrate major event
Princess Charlene, Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte celebrate major event
Princess Charlene of Monaco issues personal statement after joint appearance with Madame Brigitte Macron
Prince William shares video message after attending high-profile event
Prince William shares video message after attending high-profile event
The Prince of Wales gives nod to Earthshot Finalists during Monaco trip
Princess Anne leaves MBE recipient mesmerised at Windsor Castle event
Princess Anne leaves MBE recipient mesmerised at Windsor Castle event
The Princess Royal performed key duty on the recommendation of King Charles