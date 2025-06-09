King Charles inaugurates Whitewell Woodland Garden during Lancashire tour  

King Charles has opened a community garden for the Lancashire during his esteemed Royal trip to Lancashire without his wife, Queen Camilla.
On Monday, June 9th, the Royal Family's Instagram handle shared a series of exclusive glimpses from His Majesty's official tour of the Lancaster Castle over the weekend.
On the occasion of World Ocean Day, the 76-year-old monarch stepped out to Lancashire to fulfill his Duke of Lancashire's duties.
Charles III, who is also a Duke of Lancashire had the privilege to inaugurate the Whitewell Coronation Woodland Garden after attending the traditional ceremony at the Castle.
In the latest posting by the Royal Family's Instagram handle took to its stories to share the inauguration ceremony of the King, showing him lifting the cloth from the Golden Giant Stone, engraved with the statement, "To Commence the official opening His Majesty King Charles, 9 June 2025."
The caption stated, "Whitewell Coronation Woodland Garden is officially open! This afternoon in Lancashire, the King opened the new community garden, created with the help of local volunteers and Lancashire-based garden designer Teresa Potter."
King Charles' activities during Lancashire Castle visit:
During his visit, he also took part in the traditional key ceremony a tradition, that dates back to 1851 when the keys were presented to Queen Victoria and which Queen Elizabeth II participated in in 2015.
King Charles III arrived at the Lancashire Castle on Monday, June 9th, 2025.