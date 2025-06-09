Royal

King Abdullah celebrates 26th accession to Throne Day

The King of Jordan receives heartfelt wishes from UAE leaders on accession to the Throne Day

King Abdullah has celebrated 26th accession to the Throne Day.

On Sunday, June 8, His Majesty received cables of best wishes from leaders of Arab and friendly nations on the occasion of Accession to the Throne Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court were among the renowned leaders who sent congratulatory messages.

The monarch also received congratulatory cables from senior officials and officers on this occasion, as well as on the anniversary of the Great Arab Revolt, and Army Day.

King Abdullah’s new portrait on Throne Day:

The Royal Family released a portrait of King Abdullah on Instagram to mark the Throne Day.

The caption of the post read, “On the 26th #Accession_to_the_Throne_Day , the Royal Hashemite Court extends its warmest wishes to His Majesty King Abdullah II and all Jordanians on the 26th Accession to the Throne Day #Jordan.”


As per the official website, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II received similar cables from senior officials and officers.

