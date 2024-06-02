King Charles has locked Prince Andrew ‘in dark room’, friend confirms

King Charles has reduced Prince Andrew to spend his life in a “darkened room.”
Your Majesty is no longer in a mood to fund the extra luxurious lifestyle endorsed by his younger brother, who has secluded himself into the Royal Lodge, refusing to leave for a second.
According to King Charles’ close friend, Prince Andrew has grown into an “increasingly isolated and tragic” figure in the royal family.
He now “spends his days watching television in a dark room” after being “forced” to step away from royal duties because of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
It was in November 2019 that the Duke of York had also quit public life, but even within his house, he stays locked in one room.
The insider friend told Mirror, “As things stand, life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for Prince Andrew.”
“He should realise that he has become a prisoner of his own pride. Handing back the keys will afford him far greater comfort, and the continued support of his family,” they added.
Last year, Prince Andrew had struck a deal with King Charles for being allowed to stay at the Royal Lodge, though now he has been “threatened” to move into Prince Harry’s Frogmore Cottage instead.