Royal

King Charles has locked Prince Andrew ‘in dark room’, friend confirms

King Charles secluded Prince Andrew with continued threats

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024

King Charles has reduced Prince Andrew to spend his life in a “darkened room.”


Your Majesty is no longer in a mood to fund the extra luxurious lifestyle endorsed by his younger brother, who has secluded himself into the Royal Lodge, refusing to leave for a second.

According to King Charles’ close friend, Prince Andrew has grown into an “increasingly isolated and tragic” figure in the royal family.

He now “spends his days watching television in a dark room” after being “forced” to step away from royal duties because of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

It was in November 2019 that the Duke of York had also quit public life, but even within his house, he stays locked in one room.

The insider friend told Mirror, “As things stand, life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for Prince Andrew.”

“He should realise that he has become a prisoner of his own pride. Handing back the keys will afford him far greater comfort, and the continued support of his family,” they added.

Last year, Prince Andrew had struck a deal with King Charles for being allowed to stay at the Royal Lodge, though now he has been “threatened” to move into Prince Harry’s Frogmore Cottage instead.

Royal News

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to rugby player Rob Burrow’s demise
Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance on King Charles’ insistence
King Charles gifts Princess Beatrice first official public duty
Kate Middleton maintains flexible schedule as King Charles returns to work
King Charles exchanges beekeeping tips with David Beckham
King Charles taps David Beckham for new royal ambassadorship
Prince Harry branded ‘idiot’ in scathing attack from John Lennon’s son
Jordan's princess Rajwa displays growing baby bump on her wedding anniversary
King Charles to be free of ‘constant danger’ this summer
King Charles ‘shocked’ by D-Day veteran’s story at ‘surprise’ visit
Queen Elizabeth getting excited for winning £16 at horse race revealed
King Charles threatens to disown Prince Andrew for not leaving property