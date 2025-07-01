Kings Carl Gustaf, Frederik set for joint royal celebration across borders

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will join King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark in a cross-border celebration.
The Swedish and Danish monarchs will revisit key locations of the bridge's original inauguration in 2000, including Lernacken outside Malmö, Pepparholm in the Öresund Strait, and Amager outside Copenhagen.
The Swedish Royal family took to Instagram to share a slew of images featuring the monarch and the queen.
King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia are set to travel to Denmark for a major royal event, the palace revealed.
In a shared post, King Carl and Queen Silvia can be seen while they visited the construction of the Öresund Bridge in September 1998.
The palace penned the caption, “Tomorrow the Öresundförbindelsen celebrates 25 years.”
Sharing the details, the palace noted, “The King and Queen celebrate the anniversary together with the King and Queen of @detdanskekongehus by visiting Lernacken outside Malmö and Pepparholm in Öresund and Amager outside Copenhagen.”
The Swedish palace detailed, “@oresundsbron was inaugurated by King and Queen Margrethe on July 1, 2000.”
The palace also shared the details of shared pictures in a post that reflected on King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvias’ dedication with Öresund Bridge.
After the meeting they will then travel across the bridge, via the Peberholm island in the middle of the Öresund strait.