Princess Anne makes sombre appearance after Zara Tindall's heartfelt confession

Princess Anne made a prominent appearance at a sombre event on behalf of her brother King Charles.
On Tuesday, July 1, The Princess Royal, known for being the "hardest working royal" joined schoolchildren and veterans at one of the largest Canadian military camps in the UK to mark Canada Day in Bramshott and Liphook.
The official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared photos of the Royal member as she stepped in for her brother to carry the emotional engagement.
Anne was a sight to behold in a cream coloured blazer paired with an elegant checkered skirt.
She completed her look with a maple leaf brooch pearls necklace and matching pumps.
"During the First World War, Bramshott was one of the largest Canadian military camps in the UK," read the description alongside the photos.
"Since 1942, the village has hosted an annual Canada Day service, which has helped to develop lasting bonds between the village and Canada," it added.
The caption further revealed, "Following a service at St Mary’s Church, Her Royal Highness visited Liphook CofE Junior School where pupils presented the story of Canadian servicemen in a special drama performance."
This comes after Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall made a heartfelt confession about her kids.
The 44-year-old royal admitted that her "personality is coming out in the kids, and there are some parts that you love and some that you don't like."
She also acknowledged that "every day there is a different dilemma or problem."