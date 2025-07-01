Princess Anne makes sombre appearance after Zara Tindall's heartfelt confession

The Princess Royal steps in for King Charles to mark a sombre event on behalf of King Charles

Princess Anne makes sombre appearance after Zara Tindalls heartfelt confession
Princess Anne makes sombre appearance after Zara Tindall's heartfelt confession

Princess Anne made a prominent appearance at a sombre event on behalf of her brother King Charles.

On Tuesday, July 1, The Princess Royal, known for being the "hardest working royal" joined schoolchildren and veterans at one of the largest Canadian military camps in the UK to mark Canada Day in Bramshott and Liphook.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared photos of the Royal member as she stepped in for her brother to carry the emotional engagement.

Anne was a sight to behold in a cream coloured blazer paired with an elegant checkered skirt.

She completed her look with a maple leaf brooch pearls necklace and matching pumps.

"During the First World War, Bramshott was one of the largest Canadian military camps in the UK," read the description alongside the photos.

"Since 1942, the village has hosted an annual Canada Day service, which has helped to develop lasting bonds between the village and Canada," it added.

The caption further revealed, "Following a service at St Mary’s Church, Her Royal Highness visited Liphook CofE Junior School where pupils presented the story of Canadian servicemen in a special drama performance."

This comes after Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall made a heartfelt confession about her kids.

The 44-year-old royal admitted that her "personality is coming out in the kids, and there are some parts that you love and some that you don't like."

She also acknowledged that "every day there is a different dilemma or problem."

Read more : Royal
King Charles set to host special event in Scotland on late Princess Diana's birthday
King Charles set to host special event in Scotland on late Princess Diana's birthday
King Charles late ex-wife Princess Diana was born on July 1, 1961
Kensington Palace keeps monthly tradition alive with June’s royal recap: See
Kensington Palace keeps monthly tradition alive with June’s royal recap: See
The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, wrap up June in Kensington Palace’s monthly rewind
Charles releases unseen photo of Princess Diana to mark her 64th birthday
Charles releases unseen photo of Princess Diana to mark her 64th birthday
King Charles ex-wife Princess Diana would have marked her 64th birthday today, July 1, 2025
Lady Gabriella Kingston graces Wimbledon with rare public appearance
Lady Gabriella Kingston graces Wimbledon with rare public appearance
The daughter of Prince and Princess of Michael of Kent was last seen at Princess Kate annual Christmas carol
King Felipe hosts renowned politicians at United Nations conference
King Felipe hosts renowned politicians at United Nations conference
King Felipe and Queen Letizia preside over UN’s IV International Conference on Financing for Development
King Charles finally appoints Prince William, Kate as Royal Warrants grantees
King Charles finally appoints Prince William, Kate as Royal Warrants grantees
Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘delighted’ to receive the authority to issue Royal Warrants to their favorite brands
King Charles takes drastic decision for Royal train amid financial issues
King Charles takes drastic decision for Royal train amid financial issues
King Charles III plans to discontinue Royal train after 156 years due to financial concerns
King Frederik takes on major royal duty after Mary champions key responsibility
King Frederik takes on major royal duty after Mary champions key responsibility
Denmark’s King Frederik stepped out solo for his latest royal engagement after Queen Mary returns to the country following Nigeria trip
Prince of Germany dies before welcoming first child with Princess Josefa
Prince of Germany dies before welcoming first child with Princess Josefa
Princess Josefa breaks silence on ‘sudden’ death of husband Prince Harald von Hohenzollern
King Charles, Queen Camilla's Royal Tour under fire after cost revelation
King Charles, Queen Camilla's Royal Tour under fire after cost revelation
The Royal Household's Sovereign Grant Report disclosed the staggering cost of King Charles, Queen Camilla's trip
King Charles reflects on history of Holyroodhouse ahead of Scottish tour
King Charles reflects on history of Holyroodhouse ahead of Scottish tour
The Royal Family is set to undertake their annual Scottish tour from July 1 to July 4, 2025
Princess Eugenie heaps praises on Prince Harry’s effort during emotional talk
Princess Eugenie heaps praises on Prince Harry’s effort during emotional talk
Princess Eugenie has been close cousins with the Duke of Sussex since they were kids