King Charles set to host special event in Scotland on late Princess Diana's birthday

King Charles late ex-wife Princess Diana was born on July 1, 1961

King Charles set to host special event in Scotland on late Princess Dianas birthday
King Charles set to host special event in Scotland on late Princess Diana's birthday

King Charles and Queen Camilla are all set to host the third Royal Garden Party in Scotland.

The King and Queen, who have kicked off their their annual Scottish tour, also known as “Royal Week” or “Holyrood Week” are gearing to host an exciting Gardern Party at Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday, July 1st.

As reported by Hello!, the 76-year-old monarch appeared in high spirits during the first royal engagement, the Ceremony of the Keys at Holyroodhouse.

The key ceremony was kicked off with Charles receiving a warm welcome with pipes and drums.

Afterwards, he was given the Royal Salute and Guard of Honour as he inspected the The Royal Company of Archers, The King's Bodyguard for Scotland.

Read more : Royal
Kensington Palace keeps monthly tradition alive with June’s royal recap: See
Kensington Palace keeps monthly tradition alive with June’s royal recap: See
The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, wrap up June in Kensington Palace’s monthly rewind
Charles releases unseen photo of Princess Diana to mark her 64th birthday
Charles releases unseen photo of Princess Diana to mark her 64th birthday
King Charles ex-wife Princess Diana would have marked her 64th birthday today, July 1, 2025
Lady Gabriella Kingston graces Wimbledon with rare public appearance
Lady Gabriella Kingston graces Wimbledon with rare public appearance
The daughter of Prince and Princess of Michael of Kent was last seen at Princess Kate annual Christmas carol
King Felipe hosts renowned politicians at United Nations conference
King Felipe hosts renowned politicians at United Nations conference
King Felipe and Queen Letizia preside over UN’s IV International Conference on Financing for Development
King Charles finally appoints Prince William, Kate as Royal Warrants grantees
King Charles finally appoints Prince William, Kate as Royal Warrants grantees
Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘delighted’ to receive the authority to issue Royal Warrants to their favorite brands
King Charles takes drastic decision for Royal train amid financial issues
King Charles takes drastic decision for Royal train amid financial issues
King Charles III plans to discontinue Royal train after 156 years due to financial concerns
King Frederik takes on major royal duty after Mary champions key responsibility
King Frederik takes on major royal duty after Mary champions key responsibility
Denmark’s King Frederik stepped out solo for his latest royal engagement after Queen Mary returns to the country following Nigeria trip
Prince of Germany dies before welcoming first child with Princess Josefa
Prince of Germany dies before welcoming first child with Princess Josefa
Princess Josefa breaks silence on ‘sudden’ death of husband Prince Harald von Hohenzollern
King Charles, Queen Camilla's Royal Tour under fire after cost revelation
King Charles, Queen Camilla's Royal Tour under fire after cost revelation
The Royal Household's Sovereign Grant Report disclosed the staggering cost of King Charles, Queen Camilla's trip
King Charles reflects on history of Holyroodhouse ahead of Scottish tour
King Charles reflects on history of Holyroodhouse ahead of Scottish tour
The Royal Family is set to undertake their annual Scottish tour from July 1 to July 4, 2025
Princess Eugenie heaps praises on Prince Harry’s effort during emotional talk
Princess Eugenie heaps praises on Prince Harry’s effort during emotional talk
Princess Eugenie has been close cousins with the Duke of Sussex since they were kids
King Charles subtly honors Sir David Beckham during Wimbledon appearance
King Charles subtly honors Sir David Beckham during Wimbledon appearance
David Beckham made surprise appearance at the 2025 Wimbledon Championship earlier this week