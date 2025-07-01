King Charles set to host special event in Scotland on late Princess Diana's birthday

King Charles and Queen Camilla are all set to host the third Royal Garden Party in Scotland.
The King and Queen, who have kicked off their their annual Scottish tour, also known as “Royal Week” or “Holyrood Week” are gearing to host an exciting Gardern Party at Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday, July 1st.
As reported by Hello!, the 76-year-old monarch appeared in high spirits during the first royal engagement, the Ceremony of the Keys at Holyroodhouse.
The key ceremony was kicked off with Charles receiving a warm welcome with pipes and drums.
Afterwards, he was given the Royal Salute and Guard of Honour as he inspected the The Royal Company of Archers, The King's Bodyguard for Scotland.