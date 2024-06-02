‘Oppenheimer' cinematographer slams Netflix boss for comparing platform with IMAX screens

Oppenheimer’s cinematographer, Hoyte van Hoytema, has reignited the debate over the future of cinema by asserting that big movies deserve to be experienced on the big screen rather than through streaming services like Netflix.
While conversing with TMZ, the acclaimed cinematographer voiced his disagreement towards Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos' view that movies can be fully enjoyed on a streamer/phone similar to a big screen.
Previously, Ted drew internet criticism after revealing that his kid viewed the 1962 classic Lawrence of Arabia on his phone, and he stated that the 2023 release Oppenheimer would be equally enjoyable without theatrical experience.”
Hoytema shared that the mobile screen “doesn't hold a candle to the traditional theatrical experience.”
He explained that watching films in cinema gave the special magic “cause the experience is expertly curated by filmmakers and artists.”
According to him “watching films on platforms like Netflix feels more like being subjected to the streamer's whim.”
As it is deeply personal for Hoyte, who shared that he dedicated his heart and soul to crafting cinematic experiences for the big screen.
He noted that those who opt to watch his films on small mobile devices, compromising on resolution and color depth, are disregarding the effort he puts into his work.
However, he admitted that he also watched movies on a mobile device himself, recognizing that it's not his place to dictate how people should enjoy films.
Oppenheimer is a 2023 biographical thriller drama film, written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan. It is based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist.