Janhvi Kapoor feels emotional connection to Sridevi through South Indian films

Janhvi Kapoor Telugu debut film 'Devara' is slated to release on October 10, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  June 02, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor feels emotional connection to Sridevi through South Indian films
Janhvi Kapoor feels emotional connection to Sridevi through South Indian films

Janhvi Kapoor, who is set to make her Telugu cinema debut in Devara, has revealed that she feels closer to her late mother Sridevi by doing south Indian film.

While talking to PTI about her South Indian debut, the Bawaal actress revealed, “Somehow it makes me feel closer to my mom, to be in that environment, as well as to hear and speak in that language. It just felt like it was the right time, I felt I was gravitating towards it.”

"Mom has such a history with the families of NTR sir and Ram Charan sir, it's my honour that I'm able to work with both these extremely talented actors,” she told the outlet.

Jahnvi further shared that she has grown up watching South movies.

While referring to her producer-father Boney Kapoor, Janhvi noted, “Dad has made so many remakes, so a big activity at home would be to watch Tamil and Telugu films. He was obsessed with buying their rights. It's been a big part of my upbringing to watch these films.

“I've always been a fan of their cinema. I love their conviction with which they make films and the charisma that the actors hold,” she concluded.

To note, Siridevi, who died in 2018 at the age of 54, started her career as a child actor in 1969’s Tamil film Thunaivan.

Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor Telugu debutant film Devara is which slated to release on October 10, 2024.

She was last seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, which was released in theatres on May 31, 2024.

