Sports

Kylian Mbappe signs contract to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe's contract with Paris St-Germain is set to expire on June 30th

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
Kylian Mbappe signs contract to join Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe signs contract to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe, the French striker, has signed a deal to join Real Madrid on a free transfer after his contract with Paris St-Germain expires on June 30th.

As per BBC Sport, after verbally committing to the transfer in February and announcing his departure from PSG in May, the 25-year-old has now completed negotiations with Real Madrid.

He is scheduled to move to Spain once the La Liga transfer window commences on July 1.

Expected to be formally announced next week, the deal could see Mbappe presented at the Bernabeu before Euro 2024.

Mbappe, a World Cup winner in 2018, holds the record for PSG's top goalscorer with 256 goals since his initial loan move from Monaco in 2017.

Meanwhile, the contract with Real Madrid extends until 2029, with Mbappe set to earn €15 million (£12.8 million) annually, along with a €150 million (£128 million) signing-on bonus distributed over five years. 

Mbappe will have the opportunity to play alongside Luka Modric, the Croatian midfielder, who is expected to sign a one-year extension with the club.

Modric, 38, played a crucial role as Madrid secured their 15th European Cup title with a 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday.

Moreover, Real Madrid will celebrate their record-extending success with a trophy parade through the streets of the Spanish capital on Sunday night.

Sports News

Former England rugby star Rob Burrow dies at 41
Explore America while cheering for T20 World Cup 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence over King's Cup final defeat
Novak Djokovic credits crowd for latest win in French Open history
Lionel Messi places second in most valuable MLS footballers list: Who's first?
Cristiano Ronaldo cries inconsolably as his Al Nassr team loses final cup
Hassan Ali shares words of wisdom in his social media post
New York to boost security for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his 6th ‘Golden Boot’: See
Angel Reese scores first professional WNBA double-double
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘proud’ to make history in 4 countries
ICC Mens's T20 World Cup 2024: Group D squad, venues, and dates unveiled