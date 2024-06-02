Kylian Mbappe signs contract to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe, the French striker, has signed a deal to join Real Madrid on a free transfer after his contract with Paris St-Germain expires on June 30th.
As per BBC Sport, after verbally committing to the transfer in February and announcing his departure from PSG in May, the 25-year-old has now completed negotiations with Real Madrid.
He is scheduled to move to Spain once the La Liga transfer window commences on July 1.
Expected to be formally announced next week, the deal could see Mbappe presented at the Bernabeu before Euro 2024.
Mbappe, a World Cup winner in 2018, holds the record for PSG's top goalscorer with 256 goals since his initial loan move from Monaco in 2017.
Meanwhile, the contract with Real Madrid extends until 2029, with Mbappe set to earn €15 million (£12.8 million) annually, along with a €150 million (£128 million) signing-on bonus distributed over five years.
Mbappe will have the opportunity to play alongside Luka Modric, the Croatian midfielder, who is expected to sign a one-year extension with the club.
Modric, 38, played a crucial role as Madrid secured their 15th European Cup title with a 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday.
Moreover, Real Madrid will celebrate their record-extending success with a trophy parade through the streets of the Spanish capital on Sunday night.