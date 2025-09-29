Home / Sports

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Japan Open final, joins Federer, Nadal in elite record

Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to win his eight ATP title of the season, the most by any player this year

  • By Fatima Nadeem
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Japan Open final on Monday, September 29.

The Spanish tennis star defeated Casper Ruud in Tokyo with a score of 3-6 6-3 6-4.

With this victory, Alcaraz now achieved his 66th win of the season and also joined Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as the only men to reach nine straight ATP finals.

Alcaraz lost the first set of the match and although he still won the game, he was unhappy with how he performed in that opening set, as per BBC Sports.

"I had a lot of chances in the first set. I had four break points if I'm not wrong. It's just about details, so I just tried to be more positive than the first set," said Alcaraz.

"I was a little bit mad with myself, so I just tried to play with joy again, putting a lot of positive thoughts in my mind," the Wimbledon champion added.

The 22-year-old player now aiming to win his eight ATP title of the season, the most by any player this year.

Alcaraz will next face second-seeded Taylor Fritz on Tuesday, September 29 who defeated Jenson Brooksby in the other semi-final with a score of 6-4 6-3.

"I know he's playing great tennis lately. It's another challenge for me and I'm looking forward to it," Alcaraz said of Fritz.

Alcaraz faced Fritz recently at the Laver Cup where he lost to him for the first time in his career.

