Rory McIlroy, team Europe get Trump response to 'are you watching?' chant

Trump shows class with 4-word response to team Europe's taunts after Ryder Cup victory

  By Bushra Saleem
Donald Trump offered his congratulations to Europe’s Ryder Cup team after Rory McIlroy led a chant playfully taunting the US president after their victory over the US at Bethpage Black.

According to Independent, after Europe held off a comeback from the US team to win on American soil for the first time since 2012, McIlroy picked up a song from the terraces as he led his teammates on a rendition of “Are you watching, Donald Trump?”

Trump, who is an avid golf fan, had flown in to watch Friday’s opening matches, although his presence on the Bethpage Black course was unable to inspire the US team as Europe stormed into an early lead that they would build on heading into Sunday’s singles.

Trump did not attend the Ryder Cup across the weekend, but in a post on his Truth Social platform, he replied to the European chant and said, “Yes, I’m watching. Congratulations!”

Trump’s presence at Bethpage Black had raised the atmosphere on Friday, which then turned nasty towards the Europeans on Saturday and Sunday as many players, including McIlroy, were subjected to heckling and personal insults.

McIlroy hit out against the behaviour of some fans following Europe’s victory on Sunday, with the Northern Irishman saying that the “unacceptable” abuse had gone too far after his wife Erica Stoll had a beer thrown towards her.

