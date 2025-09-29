When will Neymar return? Santos president Marcelo gives huge update

Home / Sports

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira shared major update about Neymar Jr's injury with his fans

  • By Fatima Nadeem
After Neymar Jr's injury setbacks, fans are left wondering whether he will be able to play for Brazil in the 2026 World Cup.

Amid these concerns, Santos president Marcelo Teixeira shared major update with his fans.

Neymar, who suffered a thigh injury has faced series of unfortunate events affecting his football career.

In 2023, he tore his ACL while playing for Brazil which led him to miss a year and disrupted his time at Al-Hilal.

Since returning to Santos, he has been unable to perform consistently which led Brazil's coach to exclude him from the team for recent qualification matches.

His repeated injuries are worrying for both his club, Santos and his chances to lead the Selecao in the World Cup.

Marcelo has confirmed that Neymar will not be able to play until November, as per Goal.

He said that Neymar plans to come back for the last part of the season as the team tries to avoid being relegated.

Meanwhile, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said, "I want him [Neymar] to be really well to be able to play. He can participate in the World Cup if he is physically well." 

Ancelotti added, "From a technical point of view, there is no discussion. His objective must be to be ready in June. It does not matter whether he is in the list in October, November or March."

Neymar will continue his recovery for at least six more weeks and may return to play for Santos in December for the last league matches.

However, there's uncertainty about whether he will be fully fit in time for the 2026 World Cup.

