US captain Keegan Bradley blames fan abuse for loss after Ryder Cup turns ugly

Ryder Cup rocked by wave of fan abuse and unsportsmanlike behaviour, sparking backlash

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
US captain Keegan Bradley has taken the responsibility for losing the Ryder Cup to Europe.

According to USA Today, the United States on Sunday, September 28, lost the Ryder Cup 15-13 to Europe, a tournament that turned ugly and chaotic due to abuse and unsportsmanlike behaviour from the fans.

However, Thomas was seen as accountable after the defeat, as he takes the responsibility for the “outcome”.

World No. 30 said, “I've got to take responsibility for this outcome for sure. I definitely feel I made a few mistakes there. I wish I could have some of those decisions back. The PGA of America put me in an amazing position to succeed. They gave me every resource.”

“They gave me every option. I had everything at my fingertips. This is no one's fault but mine. When you are the leader of the team... and you lose, you have to take the blame… At a Ryder Cup the captain is to be blamed or to be celebrated. We all have to do a better job, but most importantly I have to do a better job as a captain,” he added.

Bradley praised his team players, saying that they played “pretty well” but accepted that Team Europe played way better than them while calling it "one of the best performances of a road team in any sport.”

The US team struggled on the first two days of the tournament, trailing 11.5-4.5, before making a comeback on the weekend by winning 8.5 points in the singles matches, making it challenging for Europe to claim a historic victory at Bethpage Black in New York.

