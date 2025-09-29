Home / Sports

Rory McIlroy slams 'insane' fan behavior at Ryder Cup after wife left in tears

  By Bushra Saleem
Rory McIlroy was not shy about his dislike for Ryder Cup hecklers after a week that included taunts, insults and a beer thrown at his wife.

According to Japan Times, the ugly situation got so bad that extra police with dogs walked alongside McIlroy over the weekend as he helped Europe beat the United States 15-13 at Bethpage Black in the biennial team golf showdown.

Raucous fans created an intense and unsafe atmosphere, with over-the-top insults aimed at players and families, with five-time major winner McIlroy the top target.

McIlroy said, "The police out there and the amount of security presence was insane. Nothing was going to happen. There wasn't going to be (a) physical altercation or anything like that.

"But there was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behavior. It should be off-limits, but obviously it wasn't this week," he added.

Irishman Shane Lowry, who sank the Ryder Cup-clinching putt for Europe, spent two days watching his friend McIlroy, and his wife, be verbally abused by hecklers.

"The amount of abuse she received was astonishing," Lowry said. "The way she was out there supporting her husband and her team was unbelievable."

Second-ranked McIlroy, who won the Masters in April to complete a career Grand Slam, said his wife had handled the abuse with "class, poise and dignity."

