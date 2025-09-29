Home / Sports

Chris Woakes retires from international cricket after remarkable career

Chris Woakes represented England in 62 Tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20 matches

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Chris Woakes, the England allrounder announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, September 29.

The 36-year-old took to his Instagram account to announce his decision with some memorable on field pictures accompanied by a long note.

"Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams," he wrote.

Woakes continued, "Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with team-mates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I'll look back on with the greatest pride."

He also shared his plans to continue playing county cricket and hopes to participate in more franchise cricket.

Woakes made his England debut in a T20 match in 2011 and played his first Test in the final match of the 2013 Ashes series.

The Warwickshire player represented England in 62 Tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20 matches.

Woakes was also a member of the England team that won the 2019 50-over World Cup in a dramatic final against New Zealand and the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He ended his career with 192 wickets and 2,034 runs in Test matches, averaging 29.61 per wicket and 25.11 per run.

While, in ODI, he took 173 wickets and scored 1,524 runs and in T20 matches, he took 31 wickets and scored 147 runs.

