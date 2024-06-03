Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

The bombshell docu-series The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson has stirred quite a buzz and the retired LAPD cops Spencer Marks’ shocking confession has fueled the frenzy.
In an episode of the heart-wrenching documentary, the police officer confessed that Nicole already knew that her ex-husband O.J. would will murder her one day.
Nicole, who took divorce from O.J. in 1992, after years of abusive relationship was brutally murdered in June 1994 with her friend Ron Goldman outside her Los Angeles home, with O.J. being the prime suspect in her killing.
“She told me there had been ongoing problems and then she said ‘I know for a fact he’s going to murder me one day,'” recounted the LAPD cops, who responded to the scene.
Marks went on to share, “That sort of took me by surprise. If you know he’s going to murder you one day then how do we prevent that? We need to keep you away from him. She sort of 'poo-pooed' it and said ‘Well, you know, we’re trying to work on things. So, you know, it’s what we have to do.’”
Nicole enjoyed a brief period of freedom and excitement after her 1992 divorce from O.J., dating and living alone with their two kids, Sydney and Justin.
As it was explained in the second episode of The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, O.J. stalked Nicole, hiding in bushes outside her Brentwood, Los Angeles, home, allegedly because he was envious of her relationships with other men.
According to Nicole's friend Robin Greer in the episode, Nicole called 911 one evening after O.J. confronted her after witnessing her and the man she was dating at the time kissing on the couch through a large window of her house.