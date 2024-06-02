Sports

Former England rugby star Rob Burrow dies at 41

Rob Burrow has passed away after a prolonged fight with motor neurone disease (MND)

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
Former England rugby star Rob Burrow dies at 41
Former England rugby star Rob Burrow dies at 41 

Former England rugby league star Rob Burrow has passed away at the age of 41 after a prolonged fight with motor neurone disease (MND).

Burrow, who played his entire rugby league career with Leeds Rhinos, played a key role in securing eight Super League titles for the team.

Burrow retired from rugby in 2017, but two years later, he was diagnosed with MND.

Despite his illness, he raised millions to help build a new care center for MND patients alongside former teammate Kevin Sinfield.

His death was confirmed by Leeds Rhinos on Sunday evening.

A statement from Leeds Rhinos read, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother, and friend."

It continued, "Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life, whether on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND. He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more."

The statement added, "The outpouring of love and support that Rob and the whole Burrow family have received over the last four and a half years meant so much to Rob. In particular, the rugby league family and the MND community have rallied around Rob to inspire him. Thank you for your support."

It concluded, "For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last four and a half years came as no surprise. Rob never accepted that he couldn't do something; he just found his own way of doing it better than anyone else. He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream."

Following the confirmation of Burrow's death, the MND Association also paid tribute, expressing their gratitude for all he has done in the fight against the disease.

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction
Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Sports News

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Explore America while cheering for T20 World Cup 2024
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Kylian Mbappe signs contract to join Real Madrid
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence over King's Cup final defeat
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Novak Djokovic credits crowd for latest win in French Open history
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Lionel Messi places second in most valuable MLS footballers list: Who's first?
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Cristiano Ronaldo cries inconsolably as his Al Nassr team loses final cup
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Hassan Ali shares words of wisdom in his social media post
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
New York to boost security for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his 6th ‘Golden Boot’: See
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Angel Reese scores first professional WNBA double-double
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘proud’ to make history in 4 countries
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
ICC Mens's T20 World Cup 2024: Group D squad, venues, and dates unveiled