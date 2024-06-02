Former England rugby star Rob Burrow dies at 41 

Former England rugby league star Rob Burrow has passed away at the age of 41 after a prolonged fight with motor neurone disease (MND).
Burrow, who played his entire rugby league career with Leeds Rhinos, played a key role in securing eight Super League titles for the team.
Burrow retired from rugby in 2017, but two years later, he was diagnosed with MND.
Despite his illness, he raised millions to help build a new care center for MND patients alongside former teammate Kevin Sinfield.
His death was confirmed by Leeds Rhinos on Sunday evening.
A statement from Leeds Rhinos read, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother, and friend."
It continued, "Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life, whether on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND. He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more."
The statement added, "The outpouring of love and support that Rob and the whole Burrow family have received over the last four and a half years meant so much to Rob. In particular, the rugby league family and the MND community have rallied around Rob to inspire him. Thank you for your support."
It concluded, "For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last four and a half years came as no surprise. Rob never accepted that he couldn't do something; he just found his own way of doing it better than anyone else. He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream."
Following the confirmation of Burrow's death, the MND Association also paid tribute, expressing their gratitude for all he has done in the fight against the disease.