Megan Thee Stallion to drop new album, unveils release date

Megan Thee Stallion is all set to release her new album for summers.
The renowned singer set the internet ablaze with her announcement of the new album, Megan, amid her headlining Hot Girl Summer tour.
Along with the album announcement, Megan also shared a QR code for fans to reserve her Atlanta show tickets.
Previously, the Hiss crooner got candid about her upcoming album during a discussion on L'Officiel cover story.
She said, “This is just what everybody sees right now. Renewal, rebirth: that is the whole concept of this [album]. We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in western culture.”
Megan added, “Snakes represent rebirth, spirituality. I'm not really a person that's like, Oh my God, sunshine and just super bubbly, happy. I like darker things. I like things that are a little scary. I like things that are unique. I picked the snake because… it's kind of like an antihero.”
The Body rapper continued, “It won't feel like I went so left. It'll feel true to me. You'll almost be like, ‘I wouldn't have thought she would've rapped over that, but this sounds great.’”
Her new album will be released on June 28.