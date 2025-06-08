Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid massive drug spending from her accountant

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus has been vocal about her previous drug use and path to sobriety

Miley Cyrus has made a shocking confession about her past drug addiction, revealing how she used to hide all of her drug costs from her accountant.

During a new interview on the Every Single Album podcast, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that she came up with a sneaky way to hide her drug-related expenses.

While discussing the making of her 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, the former Disney star revealed that she disguised her drug-cost as purchases of “vintage clothes.”

“The drugs were the biggest cost, which to hide those from my accountant, we called them vintage clothes,” she said with a laugh, adding, “And so she would get these checks. That happens on touring all the time.”

Miley went on to recall, “And every time [my accountant] saw me, she’d be like, ‘Where’s that, like, $15,000 original John Lennon T-shirt that you bought?’ It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s upstairs.’”

“‘We just really want to protect it. It’s really delicate. The fabric — got to take care of it.’ So, I bought a lot of ‘vintage clothes’ that year,” she jokingly added.

About Miley Cyrus’ pas drug addiction

Miley Cyrus has been vocal about her previous drug use and path to sobriety.

In a 2017 interview with Billboard, she opened up about her decision to no longer use marijuana and to abstain from alcohol.

