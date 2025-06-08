Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid massive drug spending from her accountant

Miley Cyrus has made a shocking confession about her past drug addiction, revealing how she used to hide all of her drug costs from her accountant.
During a new interview on the Every Single Album podcast, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that she came up with a sneaky way to hide her drug-related expenses.
While discussing the making of her 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, the former Disney star revealed that she disguised her drug-cost as purchases of “vintage clothes.”
“The drugs were the biggest cost, which to hide those from my accountant, we called them vintage clothes,” she said with a laugh, adding, “And so she would get these checks. That happens on touring all the time.”
Miley went on to recall, “And every time [my accountant] saw me, she’d be like, ‘Where’s that, like, $15,000 original John Lennon T-shirt that you bought?’ It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s upstairs.’”
“‘We just really want to protect it. It’s really delicate. The fabric — got to take care of it.’ So, I bought a lot of ‘vintage clothes’ that year,” she jokingly added.
About Miley Cyrus’ pas drug addiction
Miley Cyrus has been vocal about her previous drug use and path to sobriety.
In a 2017 interview with Billboard, she opened up about her decision to no longer use marijuana and to abstain from alcohol.