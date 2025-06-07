Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness quietly handled $23m home split ahead of divorce

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness quietly finalized the $23 million sale of their New York City home just two days before officially filing for divorce.
As per PEOPLE, the property records showed that an LLC associated with Furness paid $11.7 million to the LLC the couple used to buy their stunning N.Y.C. penthouse together in 2022 for a reported $21 million.
With the property now worth about $23 million, Furness seemingly purchased Jackman’s stake in the home.
According to the documents, on May 25, the transaction was done, two days before Furness officially filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage on May 27.
In Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, the luxury condo features close to 5,000 square feet inside and 3,700 square feet outside.
Notably, located by the Hudson River, the area is known for its standout design and star-studded residents.
The former couple also own a waterfront condo overlooking Sydney's famous Bondi Beach, a second apartment in New York City's West Village, and a Hamptons beach house.
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness relationship timeline:
To note, Jackman and Furness firstly met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli in 1995.
The couple tied the knot on April 11, 1996 and they adopted their son, Oscar, 24, in 2000, and their daughter, Ava, 19, in 2005.
In September 2023, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness parted ways as they filled for a divorce.