Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate love at intimate wedding event

'Lover' crooner and the NFL star shocked the fans with wedding event

Taylor Swift surprised fans and wedding guests alike as she made an unexpected appearance at Travis Kelce’s cousin’s wedding in Nashville.

In a shared video on X (formally Twitter), the Lover crooner and the NFL star enjoyed the reception together.

The couple swayed and smiled from their seats as they watched the bride and groom's first dance.

The video went viral on TikTok showing Swift donning a strapless blue floral patterned Markarian dress which retails for $1,995.

She paired the ensemble with strappy brown heels, her blonde hair styled in loose waves cascading down her shoulders.

Kelce served looks in a long-sleeved shirt and slacks.

The couple seemingly attended the wedding of Kelce’s cousin Tanner Corum, who tied the knot with Samantha Peck.

Notably, Swift and Kelce's attendance at an intimate wedding event came after the couple enjoyed a rare date night following fans falling for a viral “pregnancy” rumor.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce recent outing:

The couple posted to X (formerly Twitter) caught the couple leaving Buccan restaurant on Wednesday night, which is located near Kelce's $20million mansion in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Look What You Made Me Do singer was captured on camera while holding hands with the Kansas City Chief tight end, Swift can be seen greeting awaiting fans with a smile before getting into the front passenger's seat of a black SUV.

