Dakota Johnson dishes on bold revenge against friend’s ex amid Chris Martin split

'Fifty Shades of Grey' and Chris Martin have officially parted their ways after eight years of dating

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Dakota Johnson is embracing her bold side, revealing the savage revenge she carried out on a friend’s ex all while navigating her own reported split from longtime partner Chris Martin.

During a Vanity Fair lie detector test, the 35-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress, whose split from Chris Martin was just confirmed, shared how far she’d go to support a friend.

At one point, Johnson was asked, “You once sent a man who broke your friend's heart a gallon of gorilla s**t. Can you confirm or deny that this happened?”

The Madame Web star took a deep breath before sharing, “I mean there's no way he would watch this. So, yes I did do that. It's been quite a while - it's been some years.”

Later in her conversation, the interviewer followed up by asking how she placed the order — to which Dakota casually responded, “Stsenders.com.”

She explained further, “You can order any kind, any size,” prior to that person working the polygraph test said that Johnson was telling the truth.

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin breakup:

Notably, the news came after it was revealed that both she and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have officially parted their ways after eight years of dating.

They were first romantically linked back in 2017 and became engaged a few years later in 2020.

Reports of a possible breakup made headlines last year but a source disclosed that Johnson and Chris were “happily together.”

