BTS stars RM, Jimin, V & Jung Kook set to finish military service soon

BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are nearing the end of their mandatory military service, with their official discharge just around the corner, BIGHIT MUSIC announced.

Taking to the Instagram account on Saturday, the "taetaebooo,” official Instagram handle of the South Korean singer Kim Taehyung, also known as V from the group BTS shared the major announcement.

The announcement began, “This is BIGHIT MUSIC.”

“We are excited to bring you the news of RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook‘s upcoming military discharge,” they added.

The official page disclosed, “RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged.”


They added, “Please note that the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only. No special events are planned on the day of RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook’s discharge. Each location has very limited space, and overcrowding can pose safety risks. We place the safety of our artists and fans as our top priority, and sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts.”

Expressing their love and support, the pop group said, “We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists.”

The statement concluded, “Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS.”

BTS military service schedule:

To note, RM and V will be discharged on June 10, while Jimin and Jungkook will end their enlistment a day later, Suga will conclude his enlistment on June 21

