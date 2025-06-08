Entertainment

Jennifer Garner hints at plastic surgery in future after Botox mishap

Jennifer Garner, who is a doting mother of three kids, celebrated her 53rd birthday on April 17

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Jennifer Garner hints at future plastic surgery after Botox mishap
Jennifer Garner hints at future plastic surgery after Botox mishap

Despite being 53, Jennifer Garner isn’t aging at all and there’s a reason behind it!

During a recent interview with Harper Bazaar, the 13 Going on 30 actress shared that the reason behind her youthful appearance is her healthy lifestyle as well as Botox injections, which she had in the past.

However, despite having undergone cosmetic procedures, Garner admitted that she's not a fan of Botox.

"I don't do a ton, and Botox doesn't work very well for me; that's why I wear bangs a lot," she told the magazine.

She went on to explain, "I like to be able to move my forehead, and it's such a big part of my face. I have, like, a five-head."

"As far as injectables go, I think just find somebody fantastic and proceed with caution," Garner added.

While speaking, the ex-wife of Ben Affleck also hinted that she might consider plastic surgery in future.

"I haven't needed it yet, but I can't say that I haven't said to doctors before, 'Do I need to do this?' And I've had really nice doctors who have just been like, 'No,'" Garner shared.

She added, "So, God only knows 10 years from now what the conversation will be. I'm not there yet."

About Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner, who rose to fame in the 2000s for playing the secret agent Sydney Bristow in the ABC action thriller series Alias, was born on April 17, 1972.

She co-parent her three children, Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 13, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Ryan Reynolds ‘over-reacts’ on being replaced in new Deadpool VR Game
Ryan Reynolds ‘over-reacts’ on being replaced in new Deadpool VR Game
Ryan Reynolds responds to Neil Patrick Harris taking over Marvel’s Deadpool VR
Chris Pratt debuts shocking new look for ‘The Terminal List’ season 2
Chris Pratt debuts shocking new look for ‘The Terminal List’ season 2
'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,' a new prequel series of 'The Terminal List', will premiere in August
Wayne Lewis, legendary singer and co-founder of Atlantic Starr, dies at 68
Wayne Lewis, legendary singer and co-founder of Atlantic Starr, dies at 68
Wayne Lewis, the co-founder of the iconic New York based R&B group Atlantic Starr, passes away at 68
Kourtney Kardashian lifts ‘heavy burden off’ Travis Barker’s shoulders with new move
Kourtney Kardashian lifts ‘heavy burden off’ Travis Barker’s shoulders with new move
Kourtney Kardashian shares son Rocky Thirteen Barker with husband, Travis Barker
Justin Bieber sparks health concerns after revealing weight loss & big injury
Justin Bieber sparks health concerns after revealing weight loss & big injury
'Peaches' crooner mental state and marriage fuelled concern among fans
Dakota Johnson dishes on bold revenge against friend’s ex amid Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson dishes on bold revenge against friend’s ex amid Chris Martin split
'Fifty Shades of Grey' and Chris Martin have officially parted their ways after eight years of dating
BTS stars RM, Jimin, V & Jung Kook set to finish military service soon
BTS stars RM, Jimin, V & Jung Kook set to finish military service soon
BTS members will end their mandatory military service
Miley Cyrus opens up about relationship with ex Nick Jonas in candid moment
Miley Cyrus opens up about relationship with ex Nick Jonas in candid moment
'Flowers' singer reflected on the time she briefly dated the Jonas Brothers member
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate love at intimate wedding event
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate love at intimate wedding event
'Lover' crooner and the NFL star shocked the fans with wedding event
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness quietly handled $23m home split ahead of divorce
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness quietly handled $23m home split ahead of divorce
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness parted ways as they filled for a divorce
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'gigly' date night amid baby rumors
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'gigly' date night amid baby rumors
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in September 2023
Lily Collins gushes over ‘Emily in Paris’ co-star Ashley Park on her birthday
Lily Collins gushes over ‘Emily in Paris’ co-star Ashley Park on her birthday
Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' while Ashley Park portrays Mindy Chen