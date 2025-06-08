Jennifer Garner hints at plastic surgery in future after Botox mishap

Despite being 53, Jennifer Garner isn’t aging at all and there’s a reason behind it!
During a recent interview with Harper Bazaar, the 13 Going on 30 actress shared that the reason behind her youthful appearance is her healthy lifestyle as well as Botox injections, which she had in the past.
However, despite having undergone cosmetic procedures, Garner admitted that she's not a fan of Botox.
"I don't do a ton, and Botox doesn't work very well for me; that's why I wear bangs a lot," she told the magazine.
She went on to explain, "I like to be able to move my forehead, and it's such a big part of my face. I have, like, a five-head."
"As far as injectables go, I think just find somebody fantastic and proceed with caution," Garner added.
While speaking, the ex-wife of Ben Affleck also hinted that she might consider plastic surgery in future.
"I haven't needed it yet, but I can't say that I haven't said to doctors before, 'Do I need to do this?' And I've had really nice doctors who have just been like, 'No,'" Garner shared.
She added, "So, God only knows 10 years from now what the conversation will be. I'm not there yet."
About Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner, who rose to fame in the 2000s for playing the secret agent Sydney Bristow in the ABC action thriller series Alias, was born on April 17, 1972.
She co-parent her three children, Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 13, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.