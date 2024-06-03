Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share warm moment at son’s basketball game

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently created quite a buzz with reports of their floundering marriage were spotted giving each other air kisses as they reunite for Ben’s son’s basketball game on Sunday.
In the photos obtained by several media outlets, the duo could be seen warmly greeting each other and sharing air kisses while hugging outside of the YCMA in Santa Monica, California.
Despite the fact that the couple seemingly avoided locking lips in public, they were spotted walking side by side in good spirits, with Ben’s mother Anne Boldt also accompanying the duo on their kid’s special day.
For her 12-year-old son’s game day, Jennifer wore a sheer full sleeved top with blue denim, with her golden tresses doing all the talking cascading over her shoulders.
While her clean-shaven husband Ben wore a maroon velvet hoodie over a casual t-shirt, paired it with blue jeans.
As per Page Six, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who is also the mother of Samuel was also in attendance at the sports event.
The 13 Going on 30 actress rocked a full sleeved jersey in pantone color, which she paired with a brown cowboy hat and blue jeans.
She accentuated her chic outfit with black loafers and a matching crossbody bag.
Jennifer Lopez attended Samuel’s basketball game soon after she canceled her This Is Me…Now tour to spend time with her family.