Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share warm moment at son’s basketball game

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck give each other air kisses during their appearance at son’s basketball game

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shares warm moment at son’s basketball game
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share warm moment at son’s basketball game

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently created quite a buzz with reports of their floundering marriage were spotted giving each other air kisses as they reunite for Ben’s son’s basketball game on Sunday.

In the photos obtained by several media outlets, the duo could be seen warmly greeting each other and sharing air kisses while hugging outside of the YCMA in Santa Monica, California.

Despite the fact that the couple seemingly avoided locking lips in public, they were spotted walking side by side in good spirits, with Ben’s mother Anne Boldt also accompanying the duo on their kid’s special day.

For her 12-year-old son’s game day, Jennifer wore a sheer full sleeved top with blue denim, with her golden tresses doing all the talking cascading over her shoulders.

While her clean-shaven husband Ben wore a maroon velvet hoodie over a casual t-shirt, paired it with blue jeans.

As per Page Six, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who is also the mother of Samuel was also in attendance at the sports event.

The 13 Going on 30 actress rocked a full sleeved jersey in pantone color, which she paired with a brown cowboy hat and blue jeans.

She accentuated her chic outfit with black loafers and a matching crossbody bag.

Jennifer Lopez attended Samuel’s basketball game soon after she canceled her This Is Me…Now tour to spend time with her family.

Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch

Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch
Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react

Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react

Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban

Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban

Entertainment News

Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Jennifer Aniston expresses deep connection with Reese Witherspoon's character
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Miley Cyrus reflects on taking home her first Grammy
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Ammy Virk breaks silence on Diljit Dosanjh’s no turban look backlash
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Taylor Swift cheers on fans for dancing in rain at her Lyon concert
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti misses her dad Nick Jonas in Australia
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Joe Jonas offers a peek into his Montenegro vacay after Stormi Bree breakup
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Segal responds to trolls
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Mahira Khan turns heads in a hot-pink saree
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
‘Laapataa Ladies’ director Kiran Rao recalls her struggling era
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Courtney Cox praises ‘number 1 player in the world’ Iga Swiatek
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Tom Cruise keeps in touch with Dakota Fanning through annual birthday gifts