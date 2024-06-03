Hayden Christensen shares his first reaction to “Star Wars” offer

Hayden Christensen has shared his first reaction to the Star Wars offer.
On Sunday, Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson and Hayden had a candid discussion at an Emmys For Your Consideration conversation in Los Angeles.
The pair reflected on some scenes between Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker in the show’s fifth episode, Shadow Warrior.
Hayden also expressed his excitement about “getting to explore Clone Wars-era Anakin” as he remembered “George [Lucas] telling me about the Clone Wars when we were getting ready to do Revenge of the Sith and just filling me in on all the backstory.”
He added, “how Anakin fought in the Clone Wars and he was this great warrior and a decorated general. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, that sounds really cool, would be nice to see some of that.'”
The Awake star acknowledged that it was a “real privilege” to receive such an opportunity.
Hayden also reflected on his first phone call with the creator Dave Filoni, when the creator asked him if he knew anything about the World Between Worlds.
He replied, ‘Yeah, I do.’ I was just instantly really excited because it just creatively opened us up a lot in terms of what we could do with the character. Anakin, he goes through a lot in his life and in the prequels he’s a very emotional character.”