Tom Cruise keeps in touch with Dakota Fanning through annual birthday gifts

Dakota Fanning has disclosed that her War of the Worlds co-star Tom Cruise has been sending her a birthday gift every year since 2005.
While talking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new film, The Watchers on Sunday, Dakota opened up about Tom Cruise annual birthday gift tradition.
She revealed, "He always sends me something every year. He gave me my first cellphone when I was 11 years old. That was my first gift from him and he's remembered it every year since then."
Dakota, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, further shared that she assumed Tom's sweet gesture would stop after so many years, but it has continued to this day.
"I always am like, 'Maybe when I'm 18?' Like that would be a normal place, you know what I mean? Or, like, 21 or whatever. And then he said a few years ago that he likes sort of that moment of checking in like once a year. It's so thoughtful, and I really appreciate it," she added.
Dakota played the role of Tom’s Ray Ferrier’s daughter in the film World of the Wars, released in 2005.
Dakota Fanning’s new horror-thriller flick The Watcher is slated to hit cinemas on June 7, 2024.