Courtney Cox praises ‘number 1 player in the world’ Iga Swiatek

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
Courtney Cox has applauded her “new best friend” Iga Swiatek.

The Friends star shared a video clip of a friendly tennis match between her and the “number 1 player in the world.”


Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Courtney penned, “The one where I got a volley past the number 1 player in the world. My new favorite friend @iga.swiatek !”

In the shared clip, Courtney can be seen greeting Iga before they played against each other.

Her post garnered thousands of likes and comments from her fans.

A fan wrote, “I think I love your posts more than friends. Or maybe the same. Dunno.”

Another one commented, “sending you lots of love from Poland.”

As reported by Sportskeeda, Courtney applauded the way Iga handles the pressure.

She said, “But the way she (Swiatek) handles it, she's so poised and she must have some feelings that she can't express. I think she's very graceful. She's astonishing.”

Courtney added, “I just thought that the documentary (Beyond Number One) was wonderful. I think that I just really feel for people with all that pressure."

On the other hand, Iga has also mentioned on numerous occasions that she’s a Friends fan.

Entertainment News

Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react
Jennifer Aniston expresses deep connection with Reese Witherspoon's character
Miley Cyrus reflects on taking home her first Grammy
Ammy Virk breaks silence on Diljit Dosanjh’s no turban look backlash
Taylor Swift cheers on fans for dancing in rain at her Lyon concert
Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti misses her dad Nick Jonas in Australia
Joe Jonas offers a peek into his Montenegro vacay after Stormi Bree breakup
‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Segal responds to trolls
Mahira Khan turns heads in a hot-pink saree
‘Laapataa Ladies’ director Kiran Rao recalls her struggling era
Tom Cruise keeps in touch with Dakota Fanning through annual birthday gifts
Hayden Christensen shares his first reaction to “Star Wars” offer