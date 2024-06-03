Courtney Cox praises ‘number 1 player in the world’ Iga Swiatek

Courtney Cox has applauded her “new best friend” Iga Swiatek.
The Friends star shared a video clip of a friendly tennis match between her and the “number 1 player in the world.”
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Courtney penned, “The one where I got a volley past the number 1 player in the world. My new favorite friend @iga.swiatek !”
In the shared clip, Courtney can be seen greeting Iga before they played against each other.
Her post garnered thousands of likes and comments from her fans.
A fan wrote, “I think I love your posts more than friends. Or maybe the same. Dunno.”
Another one commented, “sending you lots of love from Poland.”
As reported by Sportskeeda, Courtney applauded the way Iga handles the pressure.
She said, “But the way she (Swiatek) handles it, she's so poised and she must have some feelings that she can't express. I think she's very graceful. She's astonishing.”
Courtney added, “I just thought that the documentary (Beyond Number One) was wonderful. I think that I just really feel for people with all that pressure."
On the other hand, Iga has also mentioned on numerous occasions that she’s a Friends fan.