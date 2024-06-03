Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam mesmerize crowds in Abu Dhabi: Watch

Trending

  June 03, 2024
Singers Atif Aslam and Abida Parveen delivered yet another memorable performance in Abu Dhabi over the weekend.

The concert held at the Etihad Arena was a huge success with crowds thoroughly grooving to Abida’s sufi beats.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Rafta Rafta crooner dropped peeks from the star-studded concert night.






The clip featured Atif energetically serenading crowds as the Jhoom singer backed up the notes with a powerful classical touch.


While other viral videos saw the audience cheering and paying due respects to the nightingale Abida as she lights the Arena with her soulful voice. 

As the clips from the glitzy evening went viral, fans showered love at the popular contemporaries in the comments section.

One person penned, “Iconic legend of the world, One and Only the King of the music industry.”

Another added, “What a show! Loved it.”

“ King you were on lit last night,” the third expressed.

“ Amazingly wow, so unreal,” the other expressed.

Pakistani film stars, Saba Qamar and Mehwish Hayat were the main attendees at the concert.


The two had a gala time shaking a leg and clicking selfies at the musical night.

Atif Aslam and Abida Parveen are the two big names of the music industry, who have collaborated on hit singles like Parda Daari and Noor E Azal. 

