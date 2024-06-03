Taylor Swift cheers on fans for dancing in rain at her Lyon concert

Taylor Swift, who never leaves the chance to give shoutout to her fans, called them 'heroes' for dancing wildly in rain during her French show.
The Blank Space songstress successfully held her show amid heavy rain at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France on Sunday, June 2, 2024.
During the performance, Taylor praised swifties for enjoying and dancing despite heavy downpour.
In the video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan page, she could be heard saying, “So it looks like we have officially had a rain show tonight, this is a rain show for sure.That is set, that is permanent because it doesn’t matter if it rains again, it really did rain during this show.”
While sitting by the moss-covered piano with her wet hair, Taylor further expressed, “you guys are absolute champions and heroes for dancing even harder when it started raining. I saw that.”
“I never could have imagined we would have this much fun on the European tour. It’s just been crazy, you guys and I appreciate so much,” she added,
Moreover, Taylor Swift is set to perform her seocnd show in Lyon on Monday, June 3, before heading to the U.K for next Eras stop.