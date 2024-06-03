Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react

Jenna Ortega left the world in splits after leaving an original Netflix series!
Last week, the streaming service released the Jurassic World: Chaos theory the animated sequel series to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous which ran for five long seasons from 2020 to 2022.
Ortega voiced the character Brooklynn in the original series alongside the likes of Paul-Mikel Williams, Sean Giambrone and more, who all returned for a follow-up of the show.
As per the trailer, the Wednesday actor’s character Brooklynn would be killed off which stirred frenzy among her fandom.
However, many found it hard to digest thinking this was a mere trick and that Ortega and Brooklynn would return.
While the series shows that Ortega has been killed, a big twist at the end revealed that Brooklynn is indeed alive.
The character will now do so without Ortega's voice.
Fans upon witnessing the twist were left stunned by the revelation with people calling it crazy.
One person on X wrote, “ Bro Im watching Camp Cretaceous Chaos theory and what do you mean they killed off Brooklynn? I guess they could not get Jenna Ortega anymore.”
Executive producer Scott Kreamer has therefore broken silence on the unexpected turn of events.