Miley Cyrus looks back at performing with Rihanna, Beyoncé at 14

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Miley Cyrus has nothing but love for the legendary pop icons Rihanna and Beyoncé!

The Flowers hit maker reflected back on a fondness memory of her linked with the Cowboy Carter songstress, as she recounted meeting Beyoncé and Rihanna at the age of 14.

During her latest interview with W M Magazine, the Used To Be Young vocalist was asked if II Most Wanted was her first collaboration with Beyoncé.

"We performed together when I was really young, probably 14, at the Stand Up to Cancer Benefit," she recalled.

Miley went on to share, "I was sandwiched between Beyoncé and Rihanna, who were you know, five feet ten inches and in heels."

"They were these powerful, fully realized, grown women, and I'm pretty sure I had braces at the back of my teeth. They were protective of me," added Miley while Gushing over the Diamonds and Crazy In Love singer. 

While recounting a Beyoncé's special treatment of the former Disney alum, on one of the Christmas, Miley revealed, "Beyoncé sent me a House of Dereon jacket that said Miley on the back in gold studs, which is my favourite, and some jeans with my name on it."

Miley Cyrus further noted, "In one of my songs, Cattitude , I say," And for my 16th birthday, I got Dereon from the house of the queen. "

